iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 120,233 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.21. 26,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,908. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

