James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 78.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JHX shares. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,440. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.