Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JANX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

