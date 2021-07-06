Jarvis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $362,162.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $362,162.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00980500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.79 or 0.08850394 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

