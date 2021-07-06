Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,709. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.