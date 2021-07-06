JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. 963,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,759. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

