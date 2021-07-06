Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) versus Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Financial Analysis

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Futu has a consensus price target of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 35.12%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 19.62% 16.31% 2.89% Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.38 $775.24 million $2.65 12.72 Futu $427.02 million 55.17 $170.96 million $1.31 123.82

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. Jefferies Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Futu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. The company offers financial advisory, equity underwriting, and debt underwriting, as well as corporate lending services; equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. It also provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

