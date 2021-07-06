JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 249,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

