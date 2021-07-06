Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

