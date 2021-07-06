Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

