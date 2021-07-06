Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $303,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.09. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.19 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

