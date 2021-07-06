Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

NYSE:SAP opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.44. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

