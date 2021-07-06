Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 566,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $164.74 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.38.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

