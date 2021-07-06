Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 783 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

