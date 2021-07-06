JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 425.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

