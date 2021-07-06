JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,613.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

SCHN opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

