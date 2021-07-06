JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.