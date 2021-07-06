JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATGE opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.90. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

