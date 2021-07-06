JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 673.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CONX were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $36,087,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,955,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONX by 210.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 542,737 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

