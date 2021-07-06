JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.08 per share, with a total value of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 495 shares of company stock valued at $40,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.