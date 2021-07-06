JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
