Julius Knowles Sells 23,834 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $638,392.44.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 74,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,812. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $938.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KROS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

