Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) to Issue GBX 0.64 Dividend

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:JGC opened at GBX 246.78 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Jupiter Green Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 175.25 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £53.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.29.
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Company Profile
