Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) to Issue GBX 0.64 Dividend

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JGC opened at GBX 246.78 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Jupiter Green Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 175.25 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91). The company has a market capitalization of £53.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 258.29.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Company Profile

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

