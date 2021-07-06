K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KBRLF stock remained flat at $$33.71 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

