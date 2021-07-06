KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KBCSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

