KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Hold at Cheuvreux

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

