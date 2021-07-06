Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $69.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.02 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Kellogg by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

