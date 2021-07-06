Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.11.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

KELTF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

