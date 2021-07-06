Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

