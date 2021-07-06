Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,220 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRCE opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

