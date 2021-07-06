Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,517 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

