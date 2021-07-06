Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,528 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of IDACORP worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 71,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.