Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $374.22 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.58 and a 52-week high of $374.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

