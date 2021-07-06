Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €290.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nord/LB set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €256.00 ($301.18).

VOW3 opened at €211.20 ($248.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €220.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

