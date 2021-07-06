KeyCorp Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

MRVL stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

