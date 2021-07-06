KeyCorp Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.
MRVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.
MRVL stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.