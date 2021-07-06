Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $527.70 and last traded at $515.00. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.33.

KYCCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Keyence from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion and a PE ratio of 68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.51.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

