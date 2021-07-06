Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $540.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $77,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $465,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.