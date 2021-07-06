Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.07.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,072. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

