Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 337.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 953,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

