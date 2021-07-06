Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KFS opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

