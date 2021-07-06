KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella Sells 136 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KLAC traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.25. 1,070,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,032. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

