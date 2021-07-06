Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,023.35 and approximately $1,327.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

