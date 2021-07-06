Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €30.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €30.50 ($35.88) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

