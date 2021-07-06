Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 225 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,870,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 338,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,841,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.