Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in PPL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PPL by 1.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

