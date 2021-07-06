Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 110.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $43,151,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

