Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

