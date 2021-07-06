Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
About Kuehne + Nagel International
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.
