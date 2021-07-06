L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

AIQUY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 108,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

