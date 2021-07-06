L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.
AIQUY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 108,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $36.11.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.
Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.