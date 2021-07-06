LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXS. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

LXS opened at €59.26 ($69.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

