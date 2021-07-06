Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Raised by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,511.7% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,914,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,437 shares of company stock worth $5,860,570 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.