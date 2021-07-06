Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 2,880,792 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880,792 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.78% of Kadmon worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 20,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $670.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDMN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

